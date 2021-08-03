VIDEO: 2 men wanted, accused of robbing Post Oak cell phone store at gunpoint

Houston police are asking for the public’s help with identifying two men who they say robbed a cell phone store on South Post Oak.

On July 27, around 2:15 p.m., Houston police said two suspects entered a cell phone store, located in the 10800 block of South Post Oak, and demanded money and phones.

Investigators said the two men walked up to one of the employees and pulled out a handgun with an extended clip and demanded the money from the cash register and cell phones from the back office.

One of the men removed the money from the register while the other man went to the back office and removed the phones, police said.

The two men fled the scene in an older model, light-colored Chevrolet Impala.

Police described the first suspect as a Black man, 20 to 25 years old, wearing a black hoodie and red shorts. The second suspect was described as a Black man, 20 to 25 years old, wearing a black Polo shirt.

Anyone with information about the two suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.