Local News

Humble woman in her 20s struck, killed in her bed by possible stray bullet

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HUMBLE, Texas – A woman was shot and killed while lying in her bed in Humble Wednesday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Units responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located in the 14000 block of Woodland Hills.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they found a woman in her late 20s still in her bed and dead from an apparent gunshot.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, authorities suspect someone was firing shots at possible burglars in the area. Investigators are looking into the possibility of one of the bullets penetrating the wall and striking the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

