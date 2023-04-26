Mother killed in drive-by shooting at Katy home found by son the next morning

KATY, Texas – A 46-year-old mother was killed in a drive-by shooting at her Katy home Tuesday night and found by her son the following morning, Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 3000 block of Winchester Ranch Trail shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a drive-by shooting at the 3000 blk of Winchester Ranch Trl (Katy). One adult female is confirmed deceased on scene. No other details at this time. Investigators, Commanders, and PIO are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/9nFyWphIat — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 26, 2023

When deputies arrived, they located the woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

According to Sgt. Sidney Miller with the HCSO Homicide Unit, people reported hearing gunshots at around 11 p.m. and seeing a dark-colored vehicle speed off. The victim’s body was discovered by her 19-year-old son the next morning.

Deputies said she may have been in bed and got up to look outside after hearing something, but they are unsure.

Casings found outside revealed that the shots were only fired at the woman’s upstairs bedroom.

Deputies are canvasing the neighborhood for surveillance video and talking to witnesses to try to get additional information.

The victim also leaves behind 11-year-old twins.