Woman found nearly 12 hours after being shot, killed at west Houston apartment complex

Woman found nearly 12 hours after being shot, killed at NW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – A woman was found shot and killed at an apartment complex in west Houston Sunday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Afton Street near Westview Drive at around 8:40 p.m.

According to HPD, a woman in her 30s was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside of her apartment unit. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Neighbors told police they heard gunshots at around 8 or 9 a.m. Family members said they could not reach the victim and came over, seeing that someone forced entry inside her apartment.

Investigators said the victim’s vehicle was not found at the apartment complex.

HPD is investigating to determine a suspect and what led up to the shooting.