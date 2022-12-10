Man fatally hit by possible stray bullet while sleeping inside north Harris County apartment, deputies say

Investigation underway after a man was shot and killed by a stray bullet while sleeping in north Harris County, deputies said

HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was hit by a possible stray bullet while sleeping in his north Harris County apartment, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to Sgt. J. Brown with HCSO Homicide, deputies received multiple reports of a shooting in the 4300 block of Aldine Mail Rte Road at around 2:30 p.m.

Deputies arrived at the apartment complex and found a 21-year-old man unresponsive in his upstairs apartment. The man was reportedly asleep in his bed. He was pronounced dead.

Two teenagers were inside the apartment at the time the stray bullet hit the man, according to investigators. Neither of them were hit.

Deputies said they do not believe the man was targeted at all.

Investigators said multiple apartments were also hit by gunfire but no additional injuries were reported.

Deputies believe they have located the area where the shooting may have taken place. It is unclear if the suspects were shooting in the air.

Deputies urge to call HCSO at (346) 286-1600 for any information related to this case. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.