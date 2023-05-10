65-year-old woman found shot to death inside Porter home, deputies say

PORTER, Texas – A 65-year-old woman was found shot and killed inside a home in Porter on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were called to the 25200 block of Forest Sounds Lane for an assault-firearm call at around 5 p.m.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting, however, a person of interest has been identified and is being questioned at this time.

Investigators are working the area but say this shooting appears to be an isolated event, with no danger to the public.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Detectives, along with Crime Scene Investigators are working this case.