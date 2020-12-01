69-year-old man kills his 93-year-old mother in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man shot and killed his elderly mother Tuesday at a home in west Houston, according to police.

The homicide was reported about 2:20 p.m. at a home on Briar Forest Drive near Beltway 8.

According to Houston police, the 69-year-old man called 911 about 2:30 p.m. and reported that he had shot his mother with a .38-caliber pistol. Officers arrived at the scene and found the 93-year-old woman dead at the bottom of a staircase, police said. The man peacefully surrendered to officers, police said.

“Just based on preliminary information, that the son and the mother have been feuding for the past, maybe, few days or few weeks, which led (to) today, with the suspect taking the life of his mother,” said Cmdr. David Angelo, of the Houston Police Department.

The identities of neither the man nor his mother were immediately released.

The case is under investigation.

This developing story will be updated.