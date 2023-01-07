Bond set at $1M for son accused of shooting mom, killing her boyfriend at west Houston home

Stephen Burkes, 27 was charged with aggravated assault and murder, according to police

HOUSTON – The man accused of shooting his mother and killing her boyfriend appeared in court early Saturday.

Stephen Burkes, 27, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder.

A judge gave Burkes a total bond of $1 million dollars. If bond is made, Burkes is subject to 24-hour house arrest, and cannot possess any weapons or drugs among several other conditions.

What happened:

Houston police received reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of Binley Drive near FM 1093 early Friday shortly before 1 a.m.

Police said they were investigating concerns that Burkes was “acting strange” before the shooting.

Police said they found a woman, believed to be the mother of Burkes, with multiple gunshot wounds.

A man in his 50s, who is the boyfriend of Burkes’s mother, was also found in the backyard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The mother was rushed to an area hospital where police say she remains in critical condition.

Officers were able to take Burkes into custody after police said they forced their way inside.

Details on what led to the shooting are unknown at this time.

Burkes is expected back in court on Monday.