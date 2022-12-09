Watch live: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says family members of 26-year-old found dead in Houston Ship Channel ‘deserve more information’

HOUSTON – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, along with the family of 26-year-old Delano Burkes say that there may be more information about his death.

Jackson Lee will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Friday.

Representatives from Crime Stoppers will also join the news conference.

What happened?

Burkes was last seen leaving a bar in the 1200 block of 20th Street, on Nov. 13, according to police. He was wearing blue pants and a black and gray button-up shirt.

Texas Equusearch founder Tim Miller confirmed to KPRC 2 on Nov. 28 that a man’s body found floating at the Houston Ship Channel is believed to be of missing 26-year-old Delano Burkes.

Houston police said tugboat employees found the man floating in a body of water and reported it to authorities at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday. HPD’s dive team arrived and retrieved the body.

An autopsy is being performed by the Harris County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600.