Man accused of dismembering his mother’s body scheduled to appear in court Friday

HOUSTON – A man charged with murder after investigators found his mother’s body dismembered inside a crate is expected to appear in court Friday, Harris County Sheriff’s Office says.

Robert Barnes, 36, is charged with murder and tampering in connection with authorities’ discovery of the body of his mother, Lucila Barnes, 72.

What happened?

Authorities said they found Lucila Barnes’ body on Thursday in the 11100 block of Cactus Point Court near Barker Cypress and Cypress North Houston in northwest Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called the case “sad and horrific” on Twitter.

Deputies said on Wednesday evening, they received a call from family members that they have not been able to make contact with Lucila since Tuesday. They also told deputies that they apparently tried to make contact with Robert who they say was her son. He then became hostile and pointed a gun towards them.

Deputies then executed a search warrant after they received “several conflicting stories” from Robert Barnes.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the scene to find Lucila’s body inside the home, which was later found with “signs of trauma” inside the garage, according to an earlier tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.