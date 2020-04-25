Man in custody after shooting, killing his mother during argument, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man is in custody after allegedly killing his mother Saturday morning inside a home in southeast Houston.

Around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Harris County deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 10100 block of Sagedale Drive in southeast Houston, near Pearland. When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman dead.

She had been shot during a dispute with her 20-year-old son, HCSO Sgt. Greg Pinkins said.

Pinkins said the mother and son got into an argument and at some point during the fight, the son went outside, retrieved a handgun from his car, returned to the house and shot his mother several times.The early morning violence left the woman, 37, dead in the home. Investigators are working to determine what spurred the incident.

Pct 2 Deputy Constables and @HCSOTexas Investigators are at a shooting call at a residence located at 10126 Sagedale Drive. Preliminary info: a male shot an adult female/relative, the female has been pronounced deceased at the location. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/FM7TsxePBT — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 25, 2020

Deputies took the son into custody. It’s unclear what charges the man faces. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.