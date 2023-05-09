Apparent homeless man struck, killed by rideshare driver in downtown Houston

A man was hit and killed by a rideshare driver who was traveling with a passenger near downtown Tuesday, the Houston Police Department said.

HOUSTON – A man was hit and killed by a rideshare driver who was traveling with a passenger near downtown Houston Tuesday, the Houston Police Department said.

It happened where Pease Street feeds into the entrance ramp of 45 North after 3 a.m.

According to HPD, the rideshare driver and passenger were heading northbound when the vehicle struck the victim in the middle lanes. The victim, who police said appeared to be homeless, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department.

Police said the driver cooperated with officers and showed no signs of impairment. The passenger was questioned and later released.

All traffic from Pease and St. Joseph was diverted onto Houston Avenue from the freeway on-ramp while HPD investigated.

The investigation is ongoing.