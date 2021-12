HOUSTON – Houston police closed off the exit ramp at I-10 East at Federal Road and three feeder lanes as they investigate a deadly auto-pedestrian crash.

Police say the crash occurred in the 12000 block of East Freeway Saturday morning.

The driver that caused the auto-pedestrian crash stayed at the scene, according to police. No arrests have been made.

Police are still investigating what caused the auto-pedestrian crash.

I-10 East exit at Federal Road and three feeder lanes are closed due to police activity (Houston Transtar)

