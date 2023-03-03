Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Alief area, sheriff says

HOUSTON – A woman died after being hit by a vehicle in the Alief area Friday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
Deputies were called to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in the 13500 block of Beechnut at Eldrige Parkway.
According to HCSO, a man driving a blue Mazda was headed to work when he struck a woman who was crossing Beechnut. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.
Gonzalez said the driver had a green light. He remained at the scene as deputies continued to investigate.
The intersection is closed at this time.
@HCSOTexas units are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash at 13500 Beechnut @ Eldridge Parkway. A male driver struck a female pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, the driver remained on-scene. The intersection is closed at this time. #HouTraffic pic.twitter.com/xtKAyFv9nU— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 3, 2023