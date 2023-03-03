Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Alief area, sheriff says

HOUSTON – A woman died after being hit by a vehicle in the Alief area Friday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies were called to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in the 13500 block of Beechnut at Eldrige Parkway.

According to HCSO, a man driving a blue Mazda was headed to work when he struck a woman who was crossing Beechnut. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Gonzalez said the driver had a green light. He remained at the scene as deputies continued to investigate.

The intersection is closed at this time.