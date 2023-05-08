KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Lasso, the pup who’s ready to capture your heart

Lasso has a sweet personality and is looking for a loving family.

He was abandoned at a property and later rescued. Lasso was shy when he first arrived at the Houston Humane Society, butthe gentle people at the Behavior Rehabilitation Center have helped him come out of his shell and show off his great personality.

Lasso is a shepherd mix who loves toys and is very goofy. He’s learning how to play fetch and wants to show his new family his skills! Lasso is also cuddly.

If you’re interested in welcoming Lasso into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.

To learn more about Houston Humane Society’s Doggy Day Out program, click here.

KPRC 2 Pet Project Follow-up: Peaches

Peaches found a new home. (Houston Humane Society)

Peaches found her furever home thanks to KPRC and the Bissell Pet Foundation’s: Empty The Shelters event. Peaches’ new owner loved how gentle she was with KPRC 2′s Khambrel Marshall. The pup’s new owner is retired, so she was hoping to adopt a pet to provide them with love.

