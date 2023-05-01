KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Peaches, the pup who’s sweet like her name

HOUSTON – Peaches is a sweet girl that is hoping to get adopted.

She used to live at a partnering shelter that was overcapacity, and the Houston Humane Society rescued her from being put to sleep.

She enjoys cuddles, walks and treats.

If you’re interested in welcoming Peaches into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

KPRC 2 Pet Project Follow-up: Pedro

Pedro with his new family! (Houston Humane Society)

The cheese-loving pup Pedro found his forever home this past week with the help of KPRC and the North Shore Animal League’s Tour For Life Adoption event.

When Pedro’s family saw him they loved how sweet he was, and decided to take him home to give him all the cheese he ever wants.

