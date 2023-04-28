Woman reported missing after running away from deputies last month possibly spotted in Montgomery Co. last week

TOMBALL, Texas – A 27-year-old woman who was reported missing from Tomball over a month ago was possibly spotted in Montgomery County within the last week, Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Margaret Kay Alana Turner may have been seen in the Stagecoach area of Montgomery County. She was last seen on March 10, 2023, after driving away from deputies in the 18000 block of Country Hills Drive, documents said. Family members are worried because they believe she may be having a mental health crisis.

According to HCSO, a homeowner reported that there was an unknown vehicle parked in her driveway, and the driver, identified as Turner, refused to leave the property when the homeowner told her to. When deputies arrived at the home, they knocked on Turner’s window to try and wake her up. Deputies said as they tried to make contact with Turner, she drove away and hit a fence.

The car was found abandoned in a field about a mile away from the original scene shortly after, according to HCSO.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a long pink dress. Some of her personal belongings were found inside and around the vehicle.

Anyone with information on Turner’s whereabouts is urged to contact the HCSO Missing Persons Unit at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.