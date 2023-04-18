Mother says bully sent Woodlands HS senior to emergency room after year and a half worth of complaints

A brutal beatdown is how one Woodlands High School senior describes an attack she says she suffered while switching classes Friday morning, landing her in an emergency room.

We’re told a Conroe ISD police officer was also injured trying to break up the fight.

The teen said it was all at the hands and feet of a bully who had been targeting her for about the past year and a half.

The bully in this case is now said to be facing a state felony charge, but the alleged victim is also hoping for more action from the school district.

She and her mother said Conroe ISD can start by paying more than $6,000 and counting in medical expenses caused by this bully, mainly because they said they repeatedly told school officials about the issue, but the problem persisted.

“It’s been hard. She’s been harassing me since the middle of last year in chemistry class,” she said.

The 19-year-old graduating senior who asked not to be identified said constant bullying from the 17-year-old junior has escalated to death threats from the girl and her friends.

“Threatening to slice my mom’s throat open, they threatened to come to my house and shoot up my family,” she said.

Despite two stay-away orders against the bully from the school, she said the violent behavior reached its peak Friday.

“She ended up finding me passing periods from first to second on the main stairs and that’s when she attacked me. In front of the officer and the AP,” she said.

She adds the attack was relentless.

“She started with punches, was kicking. Kicked me in the back of the head, she took my head and smashed it against the stairs which is why I have a mild concussion,” she said.

Now she said a black eye, visible cuts, bruises, and clumps of pulled-out hair remind her of those moments, and that she’s been advised to get checked out by a neurosurgeon.

Her mother said she warned school officials multiple times about the escalating behavior.

“They said they would escort her from class to class, it lasted a week and then all of a sudden they didn’t have the resources anymore to do that. They did give her a parking space in the teachers’ parking lot,” the mother said.

A statement from Conroe ISD reads,

“Conroe ISD takes all allegations of bullying seriously. However, due to student privacy laws, we cannot comment on student disciplinary measures. With regard to our anti-bullying measures, extensive information pertaining to our processes can be viewed on our website.”

The girl we spoke to says she will be finishing out the last five weeks of her high school career home-schooling but hopes the school district can take steps to stop this type of behavior against other potential victims.

Because the alleged bully is said to have also hurt the officer trying to break up the fight, the mother of the girl we spoke to says she now faces a state felony.