‘There’s nothing being done’: Parents protest outside of Barbers Hill ISD board meeting after they say student committed suicide due to constant bullying

MONT BELVIEU – Parents in Mont Belvieu say enough is enough after a 14-year-old girl committed suicide this month.

There have been several complaints about severe bullying within the Barbers Hill Independent School District.

“The words were, ‘I’m going to make your life a living hell,’” a parent told KPRC 2.

This father didn’t want to be identified, but says for three years his daughter has been bullied and harassed while attending schools in the Barbers Hill Independent School District.

“It spans the range,” he said. “As little stuff as picking on her or tripping her and whatnot in the hallways, to, ‘I want to make sure that your dad dies.’”

He shared a text message exchange with KPRC 2. He says it shows a student threatening his daughter. Writing to her and saying, “if I find out you’re lying, it’s not going to be good for you.”

“Her and one of her friends, who were being told they were going be jumped, went to the principal and the principal laughed and said, ‘well that’s not going to happen,’” the father recalled.

He said a couple of days later, his daughter attempted to take her own life.

“She was trying to essentially be a martyr for those who don’t have a voice,” he said.

This month, a 14-year-old girl attending Barbers Hill South Middle School took her own life. Her mother said she is now devastated and cries to the point of not being able to speak.

“There’s nothing being done at this school about bullying,” the father said.

Over the last week, KPRC2 reached out to the district several times asking about parents’ concerns. On Thursday, we sent them a list of questions asking if anything is being done about bullying and if so, what?

They didn’t respond.

We sent another email on Monday, and once again, no response.

“I know of at least four families that have outright moved out of this town because of this, because of the torture, the torment,” the father said.

Parents are planning to protest outside of Monday night’s school board meeting.