‘He was completely exposed’: Conroe ISD mother says her son is in the middle of a bullying incident that won’t end

CONROE – A Conroe ISD mother has had enough after she says her son is in the middle of a bullying incident that won’t end.

“If you didn’t know better, he looked like the happiest kid,” mother Leslie Benefield said.

Benefield’s son’s life was changed with the click of a button. He was attending summer school at Stockton when the bus dropped him off at Moorhead Junior High School. That’s when he was “pantsed” by some other students.

“He was completely exposed. It would have been one thing if he was “pantsed” and his underwear was covering him, but it wasn’t,” the mother said.

But it didn’t end there.

“It was air-dropped, text messaged, put on Snapchat... it just had gone everywhere. The children were relentless with continuously sending out the video to each other. It spread so far that it spread to his sister who goes to a school in Montgomery,” said Benefield.

Detective Sean Bridges with the Montgomery County Constable Precinct 3 and Internet Crimes Against Children said although students these days may be unaware, it is illegal.

“And it’s air-dropped -- now that’s distributing child pornography,” explained Bridges.

Her son spent the week after the incident in the school counselor’s office.

“Everyone was making fun of him making lewd comments about him,” Benefield said.

He had been bullied beyond repair, but Benefield said that she just hoped it would blow over as the summer came to an end and he would soon head back to school.

“They threatened to airdrop it at homecoming so he didn’t go. He loves to dance, but I couldn’t let him go,” Benefield said.

Benefield notes that the school counselors have said they are aware of the situation and will have the students erase the video if they do get caught.

Bridges said for this generation of teenagers, they don’t realize the real-life implications of sharing inappropriate photos with others.

“The kids nowadays don’t see a problem with sharing images, and that’s what makes it difficult. For their generation it’s acceptable.”

Months after the initial incident, Benefield still feels like there isn’t enough being done to advocate for her son.

“He’s struggling a lot more, especially because it’s been two months of school and they’re not letting up. At this point, it’s just gotten so severe that he can’t concentrate in class. I actually never heard anything directly from law enforcement. They’re not doing anything,” Benefield said.

Benefield said financially, she can’t afford private school right now, but she is reaching out to some in the area and explaining her situation and inquiring about possible scholarships.

To make a report of child sexual assault material, contact the NCMEC Cyber tip hotline at 1800-843-5678.

For more on Texas laws regarding pornography and child pornography.