Dr. Tia Kim, Vice President of Education, Research, and Impact at Committee For Children, appeared on KPRC 2+ to talk about bullying and ways to empower kids to prevent it.

Dr. Tia Kim, Vice President of Education, Research, and Impact at Committee For Children, appeared on KPRC 2+ to talk about bullying and ways to empower kids to prevent it.

For her insights, watch her interview in the video player at the top of the page or visit captaincompassion.org.