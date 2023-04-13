Sam’s Club to celebrate 40th birthday with $40 off Club memberships for limited time

Take advantage of the low prices on groceries, home goods, and more with this Sam's Club membership deal.

HOUSTON – Happy birthday, Sam’s Club! The gift? $10 memberships.

For a short time, the membership warehouse owned by Walmart is celebrating its 40th birthday with $10 Club memberships for first-time members and $70 for Plus memberships, according to a news release.

Memberships are typically $50 for Club and $110 for Plus.

RELATED: ‘Price drop, mic drop’: Sam’s Club drops its price on its hotdog combo in ongoing price wars with rival Costco

The discount is available from April 14 to April 19 and can be redeemed in-club and online.

Sam’s Club members can also join in the celebration with more than $100 in savings and rewards for members and receive a free birthday cake sundae and/or fountain drink at the café.

Members can also celebrate Sam’s Club’s birthday with limited-edition vintage merchandise. You can take a look at the collection here.

