Former Magnolia ISD high school teacher arrested for child pornography, improper relationship with student

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A former Magnolia ISD high school teacher was arrested for having an improper relationship with a student and child pornography Tuesday, the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office said.

Investigators with Precinct 5 and the Montgomery County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed search and arrest warrants on Grant Tozer, 26, from The Woodlands, Texas.

According to investigators, a concerned student reported that Tozer had been involved in an improper relationship with a student at Magnolia High School. After school officials received the complaint, Tozer resigned from MISD, and investigators worked quickly to obtain three arrest warrants for Tozer and a search warrant for his residence.

Tozer was taken into custody at his residence without incident and the investigation remains ongoing, deputy constables said.

Tozer was arrested on two counts of possession of child pornography and improper relationship between educator and student.

“The Precinct 5 Constable’s Department will continue to work closely with the Magnolia Independent School District and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to protect our children and keep MISD schools safe. If you have information regarding these types of crimes please call our office,” Constable Chris Jones said in a news release.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Precinct 5 at (281) 259-6493 or visit the website CONSTABLE5.ORG to provide an anonymous tip.

KPRC 2 has reached out to the district for comments on Tozer’s alleged actions and arrest but has not heard anything back.