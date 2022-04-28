Shadow Creek HS teacher resigns amid allegations of inappropriate relationship with student, district says

Joann Karel was arrested by Alvin ISD PD and charged with improper relationship between educator/student

PEARLAND, Texas – A Shadow Creek High School teacher has resigned after being accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to Alvin Independent School District.

Jail records show that JoAnn Karel was arrested Wednesday by the Alvin ISD Police Department and booked into the Brazoria County Jail.

She has been charged with improper relationship between educator and student, and her bond was set at $20,000.

On Thursday, the district released a statement, which read:

“In Alvin ISD we are deeply committed to keeping you informed of matters relating to the safety and security of our students.

“For this reason, it is important we share that today, Alvin ISD received an anonymous tip through our “Let’s Chat” platform. The tip alleged that a teacher from Shadow Creek High School was involved in inappropriate conduct with a student. Alvin ISD Police Department immediately launched a full and comprehensive investigation and has been in contact with the Brazoria County District Attorney’s office. The teacher has resigned and Alvin ISD will continue to assist law enforcement in prosecuting to the fullest extent under the law.

“The parents of the student involved have been personally contacted and made aware of the allegations and the ongoing investigation. Alvin ISD will continue to work with the appropriate agencies, including the State Board of Educator Certification and local law enforcement, to ensure that all information is provided.

“We take all reports related to the security of our students seriously and if anyone has any information, please contact the Alvin ISD Police department at 281-331-2320.”