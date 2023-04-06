41 grams of meth, 32 grams of crack seized during 2-day drug bust in Galveston

(From left to right): Velma Rivera Sanchez, 43, and LaShaun Woods, 42.

GALVESTON, Texas – In a two-day drug bust, more than 70 grams of drugs were seized and two arrests were made by Galveston County Organized Crime Task, according to a release.

Velma Rivera Sanchez, 43, and LaShaun Woods, 42, were both charged with manufacturing/delivery CS PG 1 4G<200G.

Details of Sanchez’s arrest

On April 5, officials executed a search and arrest warrant in the 4700 block of 9th Street in Baclifff.

Sanchez was located inside the residence and detained. During the search, 41 grams of methamphetamine, packaging material, weighing devices and narcotics paraphernalia were found and seized.

Sanchez was arrested and booked into the Galveston County Jail where her bond was set at $40,000.

Details of Woods’ arrest

On April 6, officials executed a search and arrest warrant in the 1800 block of Thompson Street in La Marque.

Woods was found in the residence and detained. During the search, 32 grams of crack cocaine, packaging material, and weighing devices were located.

Woods was arrested and booked into Galveston County Jail where his bond was set at $250,000.

