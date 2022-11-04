HOUSTON – A large amount of narcotics was seized during a drug house bust on Wednesday near the Pasadena area, according to deputies with Constable Jerry Garcia’s Special Operations Unit.

The search warrant was conducted at a home located in the 5700 block of Laurel Creek Way after law enforcement received multiple complaints several weeks prior about drug activity.

The Special Operations Unit was aided with the warrant by members of the U.S. Marshalls and numerous Precinct 2 Patrol Deputies.

During the search, deputies said they seized a large number of narcotics, such as Cocaine, Psilocybin Mushrooms, Xanax, Oxycodone, Morphine, Ecstasy, and Marijuana. Deputies also recovered numerous amounts of narcotics packaging items, several firearms, and numerous other items found to be evidence for this case.

Large amounts of narcotics, guns seized during drug house bust near Pasadena, deputies say (Constable Jerry Garcia’s Special Operations Unit)

Large amounts of narcotics, guns seized during drug house bust near Pasadena, deputies say (Constable Jerry Garcia’s Special Operations Unit)

Large amounts of narcotics, guns seized during drug house bust near Pasadena, deputies say (Constable Jerry Garcia’s Special Operations Unit)

Jesus Rodriguez, 24, was arrested at the scene and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and one felony count of possession of Marijuana.