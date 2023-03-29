2 suspects toting suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and more arrested near drug-free school zone in Sealy

2 suspects toting suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and more arrested near drug-free zone school in Sealy

SEALY, Texas – A narcotics bust where several drugs were found led to the arrest of two men near a school zone in Sealy Tuesday, police said.

Sealy Police Department Patrol Officer Torres conducted a narcotics investigation in the 700 block of Roosevelt at around 2 p.m.

According to Sealy PD, approximately 427 grams of ecstasy, 96 grams of Adderall, 5 grams of suspected fentanyl, 2 grams of cocaine, and a 9mm handgun were seized from two suspects during the investigation. Officers said the men were taken into custody and received multiple charges.

Investigators said the bust occurred less than 1,000 feet from a school, which resulted in some charges being enhanced.