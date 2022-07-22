19 grams of meth, 4 fentanyl patches seized during drug bust at Hitchcock home; 3 suspects arrested, officials say

HITCHCOCK, Texas – Three people were arrested and charged after several narcotics were seized Wednesday during a drug bust at a Hitchcock home, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with the county’s Organized Crime Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a residence, located in the 5700 block of Jackson Road.

During the drug bust, investigators seized 19 grams of methamphetamine, 4 fentanyl patches, packaging material and weighing devices, according to deputies. Four juveniles were also found inside the home and released to an adult and CPS was notified.

A man and two women were also located inside the home and taken into custody.

The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office recommended the charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance with a bond of $200,000 for 44-year-old Alicia Sealy.

Michelle Brown, 30, was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant of assault on a public servant. Her bond was set at $80,000.

Timothy Hutto, 39, was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $250,000.