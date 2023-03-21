PHOTOS: Drugs, guns, cash: See the massive haul HPD says it seized in joint bust with Texas DPS, other law enforcement

HPD said on Facebook, "The suspects were manufacturing counterfeit pills laced with methamphetamine and were in possession of other narcotics. In total, the seized illegal drugs had an estimated street value of more than half a million dollars."

HOUSTON – Houston police said Monday that its Narcotics Division “(took) down an accused drug trafficking crew” with other law enforcement, sharing photos of tables filled with drugs, guns and cash.

“(Officers) worked with local and federal partners to assist a Texas Department of Public Safety-led investigation,” the post read on social media. “The suspects were manufacturing counterfeit pills laced with methamphetamine and were in possession of other narcotics. In total, the seized illegal drugs had an estimated street value of more than half a million dollars!”

Photos released from Houston Police Department on its Facebook page on March 20, 2023. (HPD/Facebook)

“The collaborative efforts of investigators from multiple agencies also yielded the seizure of weapons and cash,” the post continued. “This is just another example of multiple law enforcement agencies coming together to keep our communities safe.”

