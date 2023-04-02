72º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man found dead outside home near Baytown after possible domestic violence incident

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Harris County, Baytown
Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

An investigation is underway after Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man was found dead outside a home near Baytown Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the 1300 block of Wallflower in east Harris County shortly after 7 a.m.

Details are limited at this time, however, Sheriff Gonzalez said the man’s death was possibly stemmed from a domestic violence incident.

KPRC 2 will bring the latest details as soon as they’re available.

Do you know someone in need of help? KPRC 2 has released the following series on “Breaking Free.”

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email