Man found dead outside home near Baytown after possible domestic violence incident

An investigation is underway after Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man was found dead outside a home near Baytown Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the 1300 block of Wallflower in east Harris County shortly after 7 a.m.

Details are limited at this time, however, Sheriff Gonzalez said the man’s death was possibly stemmed from a domestic violence incident.

