Make a statement🧢: Astros fans have more merchandise options

HOUSTON – The Astros team store was loaded with classic gear, but also hot new items.

The big highlight this year is gold rush apparel, which is only meant for our World Champions.

“It’s been a tradition on baseball for the last 10 to 15 years that the World Series champion wears the gold uniform on the field for the first two games of the year,” said Brandon Pemble, senior buyer with the Houston Astros.

It’s a rush for gold at the Astros team store!

“Of course, gold rush is what everybody’s coming to get right now, and we have all of your stock from men’s to women’s to kids’ jerseys,” said Pemble.

Speaking of jerseys, year after year, Jose Altuve has been the top seller. But this year, a newcomer is gaining in popularity.

“Jeremy Peña, ALCS MVP, World Series MVP, world-class smile, he’s definitely a fan favorite this far,” said Pemble.

For the fashion-forward Astros fans, it’s the time to make a statement.

“It’s the same company that makes the famous sequin jacket is this two-in-one reversible fuzzy jacket,” said Pemble. “We are back in stock in the sequin jacket. Of course, it has the classic 70s logo and wordmark to tie in with the rainbow cuffs and rainbow bottom.”

The City Connect collection remains a big hit.

“It was one of our best-selling items last year, so we expanded on that and wanted to offer more to fans this year,” said Pemble.

All the players will get their World Series rings on Friday.

There will be two jewelry stores in the ballpark for people to get a piece of the World Series champions’ collection.

The Astros opened a new store for the 2023 season. It will be unveiled on Opening Day.

