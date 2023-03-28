Astros announce roster moves ahead of opening day

HOUSTON – Roster moves highlighted Monday afternoon at Minute Maid Park as the Astros paired down their roster ahead of Thursday’s opening night against the Chicago White Sox.

One of the battles in spring camp was at catcher and the club decided to keep Yainer Diaz on the opening day roster along with pitchers Ronel Blanco and Seth Martinez . GM Dana Brown and Manager Dusty Baker are also keeping 3B/OF Corey Julks and OF/1B/C Cesar Salazar on the big league roster.

Those decisions led to options to Sugar Land for the following players: C Korey Lee, IF/OF JJ Matijevic, IF/OF Bligh Madris, IF Rylan Bannon and RHP Brandon Bielak .

Astros also reassigned IF Dixon Machado, OF Justin Dirden, LHP Austin Davis, and RHP Ty Buttrey to Sugar Land. #Ready2Reign