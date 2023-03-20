GOLD RUSH: Houston Astros to hold 24-hour limited-edition gear sale at Union Station Team Store

Get ready, ‘Stros fans!

The Astros Union Station Team Store will be holding a 24-hour gold rush sale on Wednesday, March 22 from midnight to 11:59 p.m.

Gold gear, including jerseys, t-shirts, hats, and more, will be available for purchase.

In addition, attendees will have a chance to sit on the throne seen in the official Gold Rush photo shoot.

Orbit, the Shooting Stars, and the 2017 and 2022 World Series Trophies will also make special appearances.

To view photos of the collection, click here.

Are you planning to buy the new merch? Tell us in the comments below!