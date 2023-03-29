Astros Opening Day: Megan Thee Stallion to throw out first pitch, Cody Johnson to sing national anthem, and more

Megan Thee Stallion performs on day three of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON – Get ready for a new season and a star-studded Opening Day, Astros fans!

The ‘Stros will open the 2023 season on Thursday at 6:08 p.m. against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning artist, philanthropist, and Houston native Megan Thee Stallion will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The national anthem will be sung by country music superstar and Houston area native, Cody Johnson while the nation’s colors are presented by Joint Services Color Guard. The “play ball” call will be made by actor and businessman Mark Wahlberg. “God Bless America” will be sung by Promise Harris.

The team will have a seven-game homestand, with four against the White Sox from March 30 - April 2 and three against the Detroit Tigers from April 3-5.

RELATED: Astros announce roster moves ahead of opening day

The Astros have a packed homestand to open up the season, highlighted by celebrations for the 2022 World Series Champions on both Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31.

There are also giveaways for fans all weekend long with a Jeremy Peña Bobblehead, a Jeremy Peña World Series Replica Ring, and a Yordan Alvarez World Series Replica Ring.

The popular Opening Day Street Fest will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Festivities include live music, face painters and caricature artists, photo booths, inflatables, balloon displays, giveaways, food trucks, and more. A game ticket is required to enter the fest. Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early to take in a special Opening Day pregame ceremony recognizing our 2022 World Series Champions.

For more information on what to expect this season, go to the MLB website.