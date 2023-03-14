Woman found stabbed to death in southeast Houston parking lot

HOUSTON – A woman was found stabbed to death in a parking lot in southeast Houston Tuesday, the Houston Police Department said.

Homicide detectives were dispatched to 3511 Telephone Rd. at around 10:30 a.m. after the woman’s body was discovered.

Our homicide detectives are en route to 3511 Telephone Road after a female was found fatally stabbed in a parking lot about 10:30 am.



No other information is known at this time.#hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 14, 2023

Police do not have any information on a suspect at this time.