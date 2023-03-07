‘Back where it belongs’: Bun B’s missing RodeoHouston poncho returned, rapper says

HOUSTON – Reunited and it feels so good!

Rapper Bun B announced that the poncho he wore during Black Heritage Night at RodeoHouston on Friday was not returned to him.

“Didn’t cost a dime. @gladiator_truck63 is plugged in to the city like no other. Thanks lil bro!” the rapper wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

The poncho, created by the PURPLE Brand, shows the emblem of the popular rap group UGK, which was created by Bun and the late rap legend Pimp C.

Bun B initially offered up a $1,000 reward for the person that found the poncho on Sunday, but the reward was increased to $2,000 when designer PURPLE fashion brand designer Luke Cosby added to the deal, saying he’d match whatever Bun put up for the return of the item.

Cosby gave KPRC 2 an exclusive look at the designs used to create the poncho and told us how the process went.