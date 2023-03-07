Fashion brand PURPLE’s co-founder who created Bun B’s RodeoHouston outfits gives exclusive insight behind each custom piece

HOUSTON – The mastermind behind several eye-stopping fashion statements worn by a major RodeoHouston headliner is giving KPRC 2 an exclusive look into the designs.

Co-founder of the Purple Brand, Luke Cosby, is a Houston native and says working with the rap legend Bun B is “smooth and quick.”

KPRC 2′s Moriah Ballard had the chance to speak with Cosby following the event.

“I grew up in H-Town and Bun is an icon who has continuously put the city, fashion, music, and culture on his back. Working together with him was seamless and we were able to truly create some pieces that not only pay homage to UGK and their legendary endeavors but also a city teeming with diversity and life,” Cosby said.

“Building off of PURPLE’s extensive knowledge of denim, Bun wore a Boot Cut Jean with black resin and hand-placed studs on the sides. He also flexed a pair of Denim Jeans made with Western embroidery. To make sure the fits all came together, the duo collaborated on three outerwear options as well.”

“In true Texas fashion, Bun B pulled off a luxurious Leather Jacket with fringes on the chest pockets and arms to emphasize the cowboy theme. On the back of the jacket was an outline of Texas made from black hand-placed studs; it included red studs to represent Houston.”

“A Varsity Jacket with handmade designs and sleeve patches that pay homage to each of the 6 studio albums the rapper released as part of UGK – Too Hard to Swallow (1992), Super Tight (1994), Ridin’ Dirty (1996), Dirty Money (2001), Underground Kingz (2007) and UGK 4 Life (2009) – was an absolute showstopper. The front included an embroidered “409″ which represents the area code for Port Arthur, and the words opposite it commemorated the special occasion: Rodeo Houston, the date of Bun B’s concert, the location of the concert and the venue capacity.”

“Finally, a poncho with the UGK emblem logo in original Houston Oilers colors showed off the rapper’s roots and love for H-Town.”

Unfortunately, the custom poncho has since been lost and Bun is offering a $1K reward for its return.

“It’s got no street value, it’s only made for one man and one man only,” Cosby said. “I’m taking all calls, I’m dishing out a reward myself. I’ll match whatever Bun wants to throw out there, and it’s really not about the money.”

