Texas rapper Bun B offers thousand dollar reward for lost poncho he wore during RodeoHouston performance

HOUSTON – Famous Texas rapper, and orchestrator of one of RodeoHouston’s biggest performances to date, is offering a huge reward for a very valuable piece of clothing he says went missing down at NRG Park.

According to a post on Bun B’s Instagram, a poncho he wore during Black Heritage Night on Friday was not returned to him.

The poncho, created by the Purple Brand, shows the emblem of the popular rap group UGK which was created by Bun and the late rap legend Pimp C.

Bun offered a reward of $1,000, no questions asked, for the person who finds the poncho.

“The @purple_brand poncho is gone! We can’t find it anywhere! I’m offering a 1k award for it. I don’t care who has it. Just get it back to me and take the money. No questions asked. And we will know if it’s fake lol. Please contact @boneafied or @luke__purple for info. Help me Houston! #FindThePoncho”