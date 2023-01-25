27 cats transferred to Houston SPCA after Pasadena Animal Shelter temporarily closed due to storm damage

PASADENA, Texas – The Houston SPCA received more than 20 cats from the Pasadena Animal Shelter after Tuesday’s severe weather event.

The animal shelter, which was damaged during the tornado that hit the area, unloaded the cats to the Houston area around 10 p.m.

The cats were given food and water before they settled down. Each of the cats was also given medical assessments before they were placed on the adoption list.

The shelter temporarily closed on Tuesday due to not having power, water phones and volunteers.

Pasadena officials confirmed the tornado moved across southern Harris County, near I-45 and Beltway 8 South and continued east and northeast through Pasadena, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel.