Don’t buy these foods at Costco, experts say

Costco can be a great place to find good deals on the foods you eat every day. But there are a few areas where your local grocery store or a big box store like Walmart and Target can offer better value for your money.

That’s especially true when it comes to size. Because Costco generally sells products in bulk, to get the most out of your purchase, you need to make sure you can consume the larger quantities of a product before it goes bad. For ordinary families or individuals, that can be a high bar to clear.

That’s primarily why Charlene Haugsven, founder of MyFrugalAdventures.com, told CNBC Make It, “Just because Costco has it doesn’t mean it’s a bargain.”

Here are the eight types of groceries she and other experts suggest that the average shopper should think twice before buying in bulk at Costco:

Breakfast cereal

Ground coffee

Condiments and sauces, such as soy sauce

Flour

See the full list at CNBC.com.

