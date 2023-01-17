79º

Ask 2 now: Share your questions with us about Houston and Texas

Send us your most pressing questions

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

HOUSTON – The KPRC 2 team is dedicated to keeping our community informed. We ask questions, deliver answers and provide you the context you need to make sense of the day’s news.

That’s why we want to know what questions you have about our community. What are your most pressing queries about Houston and Texas? What are you curious about? Don’t worry if you think its random or strange — Whatever it is, we want to hear it.

We’ll be answering questions about traffic, the weather, sports, public safety, education, housing, travel, history and more.

Here are some of the topics we’ve dug deep into recently.

Do you want to learn more about these subjects or something else entirely?

Fill out the survey below to submit your question, and let us know what you’ve been wondering about.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

