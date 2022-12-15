Following the Astroworld Tragedy, one family is pushing for a safer concert experience

In the year following the Astroworld tragedy, the family of Madison Dubiski is working to change the way safety protocols are handled at large concerts. The family launched the Pink Bows Foundation in May on what would have been their daughter’s 24th birthday.

At 23, Dubiski was already deeply involved in charity and volunteer work.

“Madison had over 500 hours of charitable [service] just in high school,” said Peter Remington, president of Pink Bows Foundation.

Dubiski was one of ten people killed by crowd crush during the Astroworld Festival. Her parents are part of a series of lawsuits against the promoter. Remington is speaking on behalf of the family due to a gag order in the case.

“You just don’t heal from this, you just don’t heal,” Remington said.

Dubiski’s memory was honored when Memorial City was lit in pink, her favorite color. Her legacy of charitable work, however, continues through the Pink Bows Foundation.

“We want to increase the awareness of safety protocols at major venues, major events; whether it be outdoor or indoor,” said Remington.

Remington said while supporting several charities, Pink Bows’ main goal is changing the concert industry. The family wants to change the law so an independent, 3rd party oversees concert safety plans, including crowd management.

“The main thing is first we want to have crowd maintenance. If we don’t have crowd maintenance then we have a situation called crowd control,” said Remington. “When we talk about crowd control, then the problem is already out of control.”

The family also wants to make sure someone other than promoters or producers have the authority to stop a show if crowd control becomes a problem.

“A third-party person that is not tied to the revenue stream at all of the concert, they’re just paid a flat fee that can throw the switch, turn on the lights, do something,” said Remington.

In the more immediate, Remington said the Foundation is working with different venues and promoters to create “safety spaces” inside large crowds. Tents would be set up as a place for concert-goers to get away from the crowds if they start to feel unsafe or overwhelmed.

“We will have a mental health specialist to talk to the individuals, we’ll have some water. Just a nice, quiet safe space,” said Remington.

You can learn more about their work at PinkBowsFoundation.org