Has the crime rate decreased in Houston? HPD chief Finner says it has, according to new data

HOUSTON – Data collected in 2022 suggests that crime has decreased in the city of Houston, Houston police chief Troy Finner announced Wednesday.

In a detailed crime summary report to Houston City Councilmembers, Finner shared preliminary crime data from 2022, highlighting reductions in violent crime across all council districts.

According to HPD, the murder rate decreased by 9% compared to 2021. Preliminary data showed decreases in three other violent crime categories; with robberies down by 9% percent, aggravated assaults down by 8%, and rapes down by 18%, the department said.

“Safety and security of our city is paramount,” Finner stated in a news release.

Finner said in 2022, for the fifth consecutive year, HPD officers and investigators arrested more than 21,000 individuals charged with felony offenses, totaling more than 105,000 arrests.

And while the department said crime rates are getting lower, the city reportedly experienced an increase in property crimes last year.

“Thefts of catalytic converters by an organized crime ring and thefts of firearms not properly secured in vehicles drove up the reported auto theft crimes by 11%,” the news release said.

To address the thefts, Finner said HPD leadership, officers, and support staff prioritized the education of Houstonians and utilized its partnerships while targeting surveillance in communities across the city to proactively prevent property crime.

The department says overall data shows their crime-fighting efforts are working, but there’s still more work to be done. The department is now placing an emphasis on using technology as a force multiplier.

The “One Safe Houston” is an initiative that has been put in place to prioritize hiring more police officers. In December of last year, Mayor Sylvester Turner and the city council also announced a $10,000 hiring incentive for cadets.

More statistics and details from the department can be seen on the city of Houston’s website.