Houston Police Department hopes to lure recruits with $10,000 incentive

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is offering its cadets $10,000 in incentive pay, according to a release.

Cadets already enrolled in HPD’s training academy, as well as those who join through June 30, 2024, are eligible to receive the incentive.

“Recruiting is a challenge all police departments face,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in the release. “While we have been successful in our recruiting efforts and maintaining acceptance standards, this incentive allows HPD to remain competitive in the law enforcement market and continue to attract the most qualified applicants.”

Cadets who begin training at the police academy after Nov. 29, 2022 will receive the incentive in three stages:

Academy Start: $2,500 to be paid within 30 days of beginning the police academy

Mid-way: $2,500 to be paid after completing three months in the police academy

Completion: $5,000 to be paid after completion of the 6-month police academy and Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) requirements

Cadets currently enrolled in the training academy will receive the $10,000 incentive in a lump sum upon graduation and completing TCOLE requirements.