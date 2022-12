Crime Stoppers discuss public safety with Mattress Mack and others, announces ‘Houston Crime Index’ from new research center

Houston businessman Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale alongside with officials from Crime Stoppers Houston are hosting a news conference to discuss crime in our community.

According to a release, Mack and Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious will address the public to discuss the “state of crime in Houston, what is being done about it, how the community can help, and how to stay safe during the holiday season.”

The live stream will be featured in the player above at 6 p.m.