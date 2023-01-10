‘I keep having flashbacks’: Family says woman still recovering after being shot in head by man she knew on Houston METRORail

HOUSTON – Mary Kelly’s family says the 27-year-old was shot four times while on the METRORail at the Palm Center Transit Center on Griggs Road on Dec. 28.

“Kelly is recovering slowly, but well,” said Kelly’s mother, Della Marable.

Marable is still disturbed by the call she received on Dec. 28 about her daughter Kelly.

“Brittany heard gunshots and Kelly started screaming, she dropped the phone and that’s when Brittany tried to call me,” Marable recalled.

Houston Metro Police said 44-year-old Markeith Jermaine Allison walked up behind Kelly while she was on the METRORail and shot her in the head.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Recognize him? Police calling for public’s help after woman shot on METRORail train in Third Ward, police say

Kelly’s sister Brittany said she was on the phone with her when it happened.

“All I hear was a scream and the phone dropped,” Brittany said. “I thought she had gotten hit by a car, but I had heard four gunshots and her scream for her life.”

A disturbing and painful moment.

“I keep having flashbacks,” she said.

Marable said Allison had been harassing her daughter at their apartment complex.

“Kelly knew him, he liked her, but she didn’t give him the time of the day,” Marable said. “I guess he didn’t like that.”

Allison is charged with aggravated assault. The family says they’re focused on Kelly’s recovery.

“You may have thought you won, but God is bigger than you,” Marable said. “You didn’t do anything. My daughter is still here.”

The family says Kelly’s medical costs are continuing to add up. Click here to donate to their GoFundMe.

SEE MORE:

Disturbing details revealed: Before going into coma, woman claims she knew man who shot her on Houston METRORail, docs say

Suspect accused of shooting woman on METRORail train in Third Ward is in custody, officials say