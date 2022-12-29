PHOTOS: Recognize him? Police calling for public’s help after woman shot on METRORail train in Third Ward, police say

Houston police and METRO Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a woman on the METRORail

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a man accused of shooting a 27-year-old woman on a METRORail train Wednesday in downtown Houston, according to police.

METRORail officers said the shooting took place in the 5400 block of Griggs Road near the Palm Transit Center around 8:24 p.m.

According to investigators, a bullet hole is now in the window of the train where the woman was believed to have been shot.

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Houston police are seeking this suspect who is accused of shooting a woman who was on the METRORail (Houston Police/METRO Police)

Houston police said in a news release Thursday that preliminary information indicates an unknown male suspect on a bicycle arrived at a train platform shortly before the shooting occurred. The suspect then left the location on a bicycle westbound toward Martin Luther King Boulevard.

HPD and the METRO Police Department are conducting a joint investigation into this incident. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800, METRO PD at 713-224-COPS or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

