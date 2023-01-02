Disturbing details revealed: Before going into coma, woman claims she knew man who shot her on Houston METRORail, docs say

HOUSTON – Court documents reveal that the woman who was shot in the head on Houston’s METRORail last week said -- prior to being placed in a medically-induced coma -- that she knew the man who shot her.

Police said the woman told a Houston Police officer that she knew the man and that he lived in the Garden Oaks Apartment complex. The woman managed to tell the officer this information while she was being treated for her head injury. Documents show she was then placed in the coma for brain surgery. At last check, she remains in critical condition.

After reviewing the scene and surveillance video, authorities have charged Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44. He was arrested on Sunday without incident and is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Court documents also revealed that police found three bullet casings on the floor of the train after the shooting on Dec. 28. Police said video surveillance shows the shooting which started after the man authorities identified as Allison drove his bicycle onto the train platform and boarded the same car that the victim was on. He then approached her, she screamed and two gunshots could be heard. The officer said Allison grabbed the woman by the back of head and fired a round into her head. She fell to the floor of the train “as if lifeless,” documents said. The officer said video surveillance shows Allison exiting the train and leaving the area on his bicycle.

Documents said three tipsters identified the man in photos released by HPD as Allison.

The address listed on documents released by the court show Allison lives in the 5600 block of the Royal Palms Apartments complex which is adjacent to the Garden Oaks Apartments complex.

Allison remains in jail with a $250,000 bond.

