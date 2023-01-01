Suspect accused of shooting woman on METRORail train in Third Ward is in custody, officials say

HOUSTON – The man accused of shooting a 27-year-old woman on a METRORail train at Third Ward on Dec. 28 has been taken into custody early Sunday, officials with METRO Police said.

Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, was arrested without incident and is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

METRORail officers said the shooting took place in the 5400 block of Griggs Road near the Palm Center Transit Station around 8:24 p.m.

Houston police said in a Dec. 29 release that the suspect, later identified as Allison, arrived at the Palm Center station on a bicycle shortly before the shooting occurred. Allison had fled the scene westbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

According to investigators, a bullet hole is now in the window of the train where the woman was believed to have been shot.

The woman’s condition remains critical at this time, according to officials.