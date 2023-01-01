73º

LIVE

Local News

Suspect accused of shooting woman on METRORail train in Third Ward is in custody, officials say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: METRORail shooting, Houston, Third Ward
Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (METRO Police)

HOUSTON – The man accused of shooting a 27-year-old woman on a METRORail train at Third Ward on Dec. 28 has been taken into custody early Sunday, officials with METRO Police said.

Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, was arrested without incident and is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

METRORail officers said the shooting took place in the 5400 block of Griggs Road near the Palm Center Transit Station around 8:24 p.m.

SEE ALSO: METRO police chief talks safety following pair of deadly confrontations on METRO Rail

Houston police said in a Dec. 29 release that the suspect, later identified as Allison, arrived at the Palm Center station on a bicycle shortly before the shooting occurred. Allison had fled the scene westbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

According to investigators, a bullet hole is now in the window of the train where the woman was believed to have been shot.

The woman’s condition remains critical at this time, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email