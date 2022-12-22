PHOTOS: Houston shows off its wrapping skills ahead of Christmas -- er, the Texas freeze

HOUSTON – Houston residents are working on wrapping gifts that shouldn’t be opened until AFTER this Christmas: their pipes.
KPRC 2 asked viewers to share photos of their pipes all wrapped up ahead of the winter freeze that’s slated to coincide with Christmas.
Here are some of the photos we received via Click2Pins.com. Share yours with us here.
Jon
Pipes ready for freeze !!
HawkeyeInTexas
#TexasFreeze
MachelleNicole
DIY covers 🙂
Jep David
My water pipe is ready for you winter freeze. You can't knock me off this time.
Here are a few more ingenious things we’ve found to cover pipes.
Some last minute home protection advice from GardenLine’s Randy Lemmon! Stay safe, everyone!Posted by HAR.com on Thursday, December 22, 2022
Just when I needed one more "something" to insulate pipes..Thanks HEB! KPRC2 / Click2Houston @HEBPosted by KPRC2 Khambrel Marshall on Saturday, February 13, 2021