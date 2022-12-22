59º

LIVE

Local News

PHOTOS: Houston shows off its wrapping skills ahead of Christmas -- er, the Texas freeze

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: Houston, Texas Freeze, Texas
Submitted photos ahead of the Texas winter freeze, as shared on Dec. 22, 2022. (KPRC 2, Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Houston residents are working on wrapping gifts that shouldn’t be opened until AFTER this Christmas: their pipes.

KPRC 2 asked viewers to share photos of their pipes all wrapped up ahead of the winter freeze that’s slated to coincide with Christmas.

Here are some of the photos we received via Click2Pins.com. Share yours with us here.

A submitted photo from ahead of the winter freeze (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
Jon

Pipes ready for freeze !!

0 s
0
Houston
HawkeyeInTexas

#TexasFreeze

0 s
0
Spring
MachelleNicole

DIY covers 🙂

0 s
0
Houston
Jep David

My water pipe is ready for you winter freeze. You can't knock me off this time.

0 s
0
Houston

See more here.

Here are a few more ingenious things we’ve found to cover pipes.

Some last minute home protection advice from GardenLine’s Randy Lemmon! Stay safe, everyone!

Posted by HAR.com on Thursday, December 22, 2022

Just when I needed one more "something" to insulate pipes..Thanks HEB! KPRC2 / Click2Houston @HEB

Posted by KPRC2 Khambrel Marshall on Saturday, February 13, 2021

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

email