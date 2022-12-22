PHOTOS: Houston shows off its wrapping skills ahead of Christmas -- er, the Texas freeze

Submitted photos ahead of the Texas winter freeze, as shared on Dec. 22, 2022.

HOUSTON – Houston residents are working on wrapping gifts that shouldn’t be opened until AFTER this Christmas: their pipes.

KPRC 2 asked viewers to share photos of their pipes all wrapped up ahead of the winter freeze that’s slated to coincide with Christmas.

Here are some of the photos we received via Click2Pins.com. Share yours with us here.

A submitted photo from ahead of the winter freeze (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Jon Pipes ready for freeze !! 0 s 0

HawkeyeInTexas #TexasFreeze 0 s 0

MachelleNicole DIY covers 🙂 0 s 0

Jep David My water pipe is ready for you winter freeze. You can't knock me off this time. 0 s 0

See more here.

Here are a few more ingenious things we’ve found to cover pipes.

Some last minute home protection advice from GardenLine’s Randy Lemmon! Stay safe, everyone! Posted by HAR.com on Thursday, December 22, 2022